Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $149,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

