Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $115.70 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.