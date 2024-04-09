Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

