Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $311.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $244.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $266.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.31 and a 1 year high of $272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

