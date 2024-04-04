Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI):
- 3/20/2024 – National CineMedia had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2024 – National CineMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2024 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2024 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.
- 3/12/2024 – National CineMedia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
National CineMedia Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 163,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National CineMedia
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.