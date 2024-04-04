Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI):

3/20/2024 – National CineMedia had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – National CineMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2024 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

3/12/2024 – National CineMedia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 163,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

