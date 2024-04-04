iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 1.86% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $87,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,430. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

