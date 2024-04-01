Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

