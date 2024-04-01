Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of BEAM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.01. 549,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,853. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BEAM
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
