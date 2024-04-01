Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.01. 549,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,853. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

