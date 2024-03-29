Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. 100,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.