Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $393,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.86.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

