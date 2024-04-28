Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 580,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.49% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

