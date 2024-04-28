Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.