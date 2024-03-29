Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.