Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.67 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.