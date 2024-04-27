Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,094 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 91.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ALG opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.