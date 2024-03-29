Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 7.2%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 6,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

