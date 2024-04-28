Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 15,920 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 964,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

