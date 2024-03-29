DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF remained flat at $2.43 during midday trading on Friday. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.