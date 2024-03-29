Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 1490865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Byotrol Trading Down 60.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £680,835.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

