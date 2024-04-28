Addison Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 1,811,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

