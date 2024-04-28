Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

