Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 64,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. 3,575,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,304. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

