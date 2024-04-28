Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 819 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,304,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,165,000 after acquiring an additional 385,489 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 290,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.