24,034 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,672. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.01 and a one year high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

