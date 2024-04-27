20,296 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

