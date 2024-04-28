Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $59,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $382.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

