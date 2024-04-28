Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

