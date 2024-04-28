Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 783,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.06% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TAIL opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

