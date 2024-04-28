Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555,049 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.79% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.22 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.