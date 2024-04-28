Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $49,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,053,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,736,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $604.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.03 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.