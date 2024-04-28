Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 8,864 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

