Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

CINF traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $124.17. 762,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,220. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

