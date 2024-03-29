Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.84. The stock had a trading volume of 478,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,119. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $563.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.44 and a 200-day moving average of $526.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

