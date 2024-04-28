AMH Equity Ltd Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the quarter. LightPath Technologies accounts for 3.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 7.52% of LightPath Technologies worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LPTH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

