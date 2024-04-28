WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, reports. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.

WNS Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

