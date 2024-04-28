Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

