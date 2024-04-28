Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

