General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. CX Institutional lifted its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 585,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

