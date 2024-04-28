AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 21,540 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience makes up about 10.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 5.07% of Harvard Bioscience worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBIO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

