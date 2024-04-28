OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the March 31st total of 96,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONMD opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of OneMedNet at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.