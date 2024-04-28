Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Waldencast accounts for approximately 16.2% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 3.79% of Waldencast worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALD stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Waldencast plc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.