Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

