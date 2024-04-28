Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Conduent makes up approximately 5.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

