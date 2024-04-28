Headlands Technologies LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 208.4% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 674,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,288,000 after acquiring an additional 427,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 384,778 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.