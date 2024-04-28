19,414 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9,790.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $12.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

