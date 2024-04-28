AMH Equity Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $97.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

