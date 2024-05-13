Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 1,217 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £170.38 ($214.05).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Tim Weller bought 1,336 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £173.68 ($218.19).

Capita Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON CPI traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.32 ($0.18). 8,323,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,667. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.93 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.55. The company has a market cap of £242.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

