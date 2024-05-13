Neil Martin Stevens Sells 300,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,149,497.49).

Fintel Stock Performance

Shares of FNTL stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304 ($3.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of £315.76 million, a PE ratio of 4,342.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.78. Fintel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.64 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 313 ($3.93).

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

