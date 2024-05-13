Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of TRIB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 183,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,754. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
