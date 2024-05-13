Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.52% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $304,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $93.36. 268,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.