Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 14,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,714. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

